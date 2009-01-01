 pump identification help
    pump identification help

    long story short im building a 550 and putting in an 83 440 hull and am trying to decide what pump to use the smaller pump came out of the current ski im building and came with a 5.5 skat trak and was told its a 550 pump
    the bigger pump on the left has a impeller in it that has a 6 on it.

    questions i have would be i know the numbers cordinate with a pitch. what pitch are these
    and the pump on the left is bigger and looks like it will bolt up as long as i have the splined shaft for it
    wondering what ski the bigger pump came out of and maybe a year for rebuilding purposes

    already searched some threads and think is out of a 550sx but not totally sure since all the threads didn't have pics of the pumpsIMG_1040.jpgIMG_1041.jpgIMG_1042.jpg

    motor that is going in it is bored .5 over, welded and balanced crank, 44bn, high comp head, half pipe, waterbox, and possibly an aftermarket fly wheel
    Re: pump identification help

    Pump on left is a 550, 440 on the right. It’s definitely a js pump not sx style.

