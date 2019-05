Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2015 Yamaha vx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 22 2015 Yamaha vx My 2015 Yamaha vx seat is all cracked and falling apart was looking at just recover it but for a few hundred bucks more could just buy the whole seat a 2015 Yamaha vx cruiser seat and wanted to make sure the seat would fit my vx before I bought the seat. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules