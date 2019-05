Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Yamaha 1200R 66V Jet Kit #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,440 FS Yamaha 1200R 66V Jet Kit I have a jet kit for the Yamaha 1200 powervalve motor. (66V) This kit is for open air filters & accel pump removal. It is a proven setup & pretty much work's no matter where your at. All genuine Mikuni parts. $75 shipped US



3-110 pilot's

3-120 mains

3- 1.5 n/s

3-95 gram springs



