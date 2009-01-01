|
Seadoo 657 exhaust manifold
Looking for a exhaust manifold for a 94 xp.must have good threads.price shipped to 94577.
Re: Seadoo 657 exhaust manifold
Re: Seadoo 657 exhaust manifold
Re: Seadoo 657 exhaust manifold
It has three bolts from head pipe to manifold.not by the ski right now.
Re: Seadoo 657 exhaust manifold
Three bolts one stud , correct , have those
