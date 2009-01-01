 Lots of smoke from new SuperJet
  Today, 07:14 PM #1
    77sXZX
    Jul 2015
    North Carolina
    166

    Lots of smoke from new SuperJet

    I'm probably just overly concerned after buying with no warranty but my SJ is blowing a bunch of smoke when I fire it up. I make sure to cut the engine before 10 seconds. Maybe it's because I'm running 25:1 oil for the break in. Is this common or any cause for concern?
  Today, 09:00 PM #2
    jetskis1001
    Sep 2014
    Michigan
    21

    Re: Lots of smoke from new SuperJet

    Common its 2 stroke same with my 2018
