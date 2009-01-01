Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Lots of smoke from new SuperJet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 166 Lots of smoke from new SuperJet I'm probably just overly concerned after buying with no warranty but my SJ is blowing a bunch of smoke when I fire it up. I make sure to cut the engine before 10 seconds. Maybe it's because I'm running 25:1 oil for the break in. Is this common or any cause for concern? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 21 Re: Lots of smoke from new SuperJet Common its 2 stroke same with my 2018 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) jetskis1001, sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules