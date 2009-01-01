 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Carrier Bearing Question!
  Today, 03:54 PM #1
    Haydenpaul1
    Haydenpaul1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Haydenpaul1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    San Antonio, Texas
    Posts
    8

    1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Carrier Bearing Question!

    Hi had a quick question about what sealant yall use for the back of the Carrier Bearing when attaching it to the Hull. Which one should I be using, Grey RTV Gasket maker? Or should I be using 5200 Marine Adhesive or does anyone know what they have used in the past with success?! Attached picture of Carrier Bearing it has a small gasket on the back but everyone recommends using sealant but doesnt specify which kind any help is greatly appreciated. Thanks.
  Today, 03:59 PM #2
    Haydenpaul1
    Haydenpaul1 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Haydenpaul1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    San Antonio, Texas
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Carrier Bearing Question!

    Link to my current Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Rebuild!
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=487391
  Today, 04:28 PM #3
    scottw090
    scottw090 is online now
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    454

    Re: 1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Carrier Bearing Question!

    100% silicone.
