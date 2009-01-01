1993 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Carrier Bearing Question!
Hi had a quick question about what sealant yall use for the back of the Carrier Bearing when attaching it to the Hull. Which one should I be using, Grey RTV Gasket maker? Or should I be using 5200 Marine Adhesive or does anyone know what they have used in the past with success?! Attached picture of Carrier Bearing it has a small gasket on the back but everyone recommends using sealant but doesnt specify which kind any help is greatly appreciated. Thanks.