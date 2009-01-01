Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: My 92xp with 717D project, what changes so I complete? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bridgenorth Posts 16 My 92xp with 717D project, what changes so I complete? https://youtu.be/hwP_BCQqmKk

https://youtu.be/UD6DFaxOdSY



Notice in the first run it just dies, I had low 1.5 turns out and main 1 turn out, that seemed to be the best i could get it



Anyone's thoughts? Running 717D stock 38mm carb, Jets were low 57.5 main 135, changed low to 67.5 and main is the same, I have changed the rotary valve from 132 degrees to the 159 degree, I also changed the exhaust from the 1 piece to a two piece off of a 1996 gti. At this moment I might try changing back to the stock exhaust see if that help, just doesn't seem to have any pull. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,486 Re: My 92xp with 717D project, what changes so I complete? whoa you went from 132 to 159, that will never work with the jetting you have now. Th 717D motor was a detuned version and it had it's own jetting to accommodate the low performance nature of that engine .When you changed the rotary valve and the exhaust you basically converted it into a regular 717 , what you didn't do was revise the jetting.



Does the carb you are running now have an accell pump , if so try 75 pilot , 157.5 main 2.0 needle and seat, if it doesn't not have an accell pump try 70 pilot, 175 mail 1.5 needle and seat , it doesn't have any pull because it isn't getting any fuel , if you pull those plugs and do a plug check you will see they are white as a sheet, they need to be paper bag brown.

