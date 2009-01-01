 800 sxr overheating
  Today, 09:41 AM #1
    mrjetskey
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    lake conroe tx.
    Age
    61
    Posts
    43

    800 sxr overheating

    I ran across sxr in great shape, fresh water only, runs great for 45 seconds then it seems to overheat and trigger limp ??? The water coming from pisser is steaming, I have flushed thru all lines, none were plugged, ran on hose fine, water inlet from jet pump clear, all lines have water flowing from them but gets hot quick.Is there a known problem with stock skis ,I believe its last year made model or 2011.Any ideas Thanks in advance
  Today, 10:18 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    1,614

    Re: 800 sxr overheating

    Head gasket first
    Upgrade cooling system
    Take off exhaust manifold and pipe look for debris on all gaskets then replace all gaskets
