Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 protec pipe on 701 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2010 Location boulder city Posts 281 650 protec pipe on 701 I have this 650 square nose with a pro tec pipe on it. Is this specifically for the 650 or would It also work on a 701? Attachment 548660 Attached Images IMG_20190427_124138427_HDR.jpg (1.56 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules