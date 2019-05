Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: R&D SX/SXI/ SXI PRO Wetpipe - Complete #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 455 R&D SX/SXI/ SXI PRO Wetpipe - Complete Full R&D wet pipe setup pulled from a 93 Kaw 750 SX. Should fit the sxi and pros as well since the waterbox is in the same location. Machined surfaces cleaned up with 3M surface prep pads. All 3 x M10-1.25 holes in the manifold are in great condition. Both couplers are in good usable condition. Chamber will be power steam cleaned prior to shipping. Rubber exit hose shows some wear. $500 plus actual discounted UPS shipping.



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 4 guests) lakehoon, Meeker78, Rushford_Ripper Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules