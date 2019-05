Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95' Seadoo XP barn find #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 517 95' Seadoo XP barn find 1995' Sea doo XP. Bought it out of a barn earlier this year. Been under the cover for quite a few years. All dusty, but gelcoat and ski are pretty clean. I wouldn't restore anything cosmetically but the bar pad.



Engine needs top end. Engine bottom end is fine. Last compression test I did was 100 psi MAG and 75 PTO.



No title ( former owner couldn't find it )

No trailer.

Comes with original cover.



Located in Raleigh, NC 27615



$600 obo.



Price is negotiable, will accept fair cash offers.







































Last edited by 1983; Today at 03:45 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) beerdart, KyleSimmons Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules