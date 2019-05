Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Project Kawasaki 550sx standup #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 517 Project Kawasaki 550sx standup 1986' Kawasaki 550sx standup for sale. ( might be a different year/model, not sure )



No title, no trailer, I have the registration to it. Don't know much about it other than it is all there. CDI was out when I got it so someone was messing with that.



$350 obo.



Fair cash offers accepted.



Paypal accepted.



Last edited by 1983; Today at 03:22 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,935 Re: Project Kawasaki 550sx standup That's a JS550, not a 550sx

#3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 517 Re: Project Kawasaki 550sx standup I knew it was a 550 something lol.

So its a JS550 everyone.



