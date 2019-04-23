|
WB2 760 exhaust question
I am looking to purchase a Riva red exhaust that someone has on Offer up that claims it is for a WB2 760 motor. I had a WB1 back in the day and this exhaust looks exaclty like the WB1 Rive exhaust. I spoke with Riva and they state for sure the two are different.
Anyone have any insight into how to tell?
I have attached a picture of the "claimed" Riva exhaust for 760.
Re: WB2 760 exhaust question
WB2 exhausts loop around out the back, this is for a WB1
