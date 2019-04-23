Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WB2 760 exhaust question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Arizona Age 50 Posts 2 WB2 760 exhaust question I am looking to purchase a Riva red exhaust that someone has on Offer up that claims it is for a WB2 760 motor. I had a WB1 back in the day and this exhaust looks exaclty like the WB1 Rive exhaust. I spoke with Riva and they state for sure the two are different.

Anyone have any insight into how to tell?

I have attached a picture of the "claimed" Riva exhaust for 760.

Screenshot_20190423-150649.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,020 Re: WB2 760 exhaust question WB2 exhausts loop around out the back, this is for a WB1

