Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dasa +5mm Stroker 908cc Shortblock #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2010 Location Wasaga Beach Posts 66 Dasa +5mm Stroker 908cc Shortblock Dasa +5mm stroker 908cc shortblock motor. Currently setup with pump gas domes and will include the Dasa stroker reinforcement plate. There is approximately 12-15h on the motor. I am parting out my Blaster and all other parts are available and will be listed once the motor sells. $4500 USD. (Flame arrestors are not for sale)



