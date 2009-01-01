Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New member - AZ #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Arizona Age 50 Posts 2 New member - AZ Just wanted to post as a new member.

Not new to the PWC world, but new as of recent.

Just purchased a 1996 WB2 760. I owned a 1993 WB1 brand new back in 1994 and had it for 5 or so years. Sold it back then due to other needs.

Had several older JS 440s and 550s as well.

Now I am back into it for both the riding and the fun of building these older skis.

Looking forward to getting some insight on this forum as I get back into the swing of things.



