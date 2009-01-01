|
New member - AZ
Just wanted to post as a new member.
Not new to the PWC world, but new as of recent.
Just purchased a 1996 WB2 760. I owned a 1993 WB1 brand new back in 1994 and had it for 5 or so years. Sold it back then due to other needs.
Had several older JS 440s and 550s as well.
Now I am back into it for both the riding and the fun of building these older skis.
Looking forward to getting some insight on this forum as I get back into the swing of things.
Tony
