Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: looking for seadoo mechanic ALLEGAN MI 49010 area #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2006 Location allegan, MI Age 33 Posts 22 looking for seadoo mechanic ALLEGAN MI 49010 area I don't think it's too serious, looking for someone to clean the airbox out and get a mouse nest out maybe. Put ski in water last weekend and it rand good for a moment and then it was running at half capacity. Brought up to my dock and the hoses and head were hot. I don't believe it was getting water to cool

Ski is 2011 four stroke. I don't have time to take TO someone. Looking for someone to come to my house on miner lake and fix. Thank You my cell is 269 200 7247 JustGood@usacops.com

