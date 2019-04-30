 Kawasaki XiR Factory B pipe
  Today, 09:55 PM
    Jetskimajic
    Kawasaki XiR Factory B pipe

    Complete setup , manifold & headpiece (Extrude Honed), coupler, chamber, bolts for XiR or suitable Kawasaki 750/800 exhaust. $75020190430_215122.jpg20190430_215131.jpg
    Last edited by Jetskimajic; Today at 10:06 PM. Reason: Add pictured
