Thread: 93 Spx & 96 Xp

93 spx original owner
good shape but could use a carb clean
odyssey battery
96 xp
Novi carbs can’t remember size
factory pipe spec 2
micro touch
red top cable trim
mds ignition pulse width water comtrol
umi steering
odi rogue grips
r&d 88 nozzle
ada 39mm head & domes
stock domes too
odyssey battery
aquavein
beach house sponsoons
worx trim tabs
new hydro turf
new hydro turf seat
tiny tach
primer kit
single gauge hood
& extra parts
had oil line crack going to rotary valve & was going to pull edging to replace & don’t really have the time
triton trailer, has a busted wheel fender weld
will not separate or part out
$2500 obo
Brandon 352-262-2156
tampa Bay Area, fl
