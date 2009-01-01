Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Spx & 96 Xp #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Tampa Bay Age 40 Posts 1 93 Spx & 96 Xp 93 spx original owner

good shape but could use a carb clean

odyssey battery



96 xp

Novi carbs can’t remember size

factory pipe spec 2

micro touch

red top cable trim

mds ignition pulse width water comtrol

umi steering

odi rogue grips

r&d 88 nozzle

ada 39mm head & domes

stock domes too

odyssey battery

aquavein

beach house sponsoons

worx trim tabs

new hydro turf

new hydro turf seat

tiny tach

primer kit

single gauge hood

& extra parts



had oil line crack going to rotary valve & was going to pull edging to replace & don’t really have the time



triton trailer, has a busted wheel fender weld



will not separate or part out

$2500 obo

Brandon

352-262-2156

tampa Bay Area, fl Attached Images CBFD7919-C34B-42D6-876A-145AB9F6DE96.jpeg (2.07 MB, 3 views)

CBFD7919-C34B-42D6-876A-145AB9F6DE96.jpeg (2.07 MB, 3 views) E71C7CF9-2D02-48EB-A9E1-104906B1237A.jpeg (2.47 MB, 2 views)

E71C7CF9-2D02-48EB-A9E1-104906B1237A.jpeg (2.47 MB, 2 views) 85F4A92B-BAB2-46ED-AA27-E387D383D09B.jpeg (2.46 MB, 2 views)

85F4A92B-BAB2-46ED-AA27-E387D383D09B.jpeg (2.46 MB, 2 views) F71E4280-5280-4F0F-8E58-DF79A06043BA.jpeg (2.65 MB, 3 views)

F71E4280-5280-4F0F-8E58-DF79A06043BA.jpeg (2.65 MB, 3 views) BE007450-6557-4DCD-8BA0-1DF283ECB4F6.jpeg (2.36 MB, 3 views)

BE007450-6557-4DCD-8BA0-1DF283ECB4F6.jpeg (2.36 MB, 3 views) 8E7C2A8D-245C-4648-B4F4-2D04CE76A834.jpeg (2.24 MB, 4 views)

8E7C2A8D-245C-4648-B4F4-2D04CE76A834.jpeg (2.24 MB, 4 views) 5551DE02-432E-49BF-8200-13B8CE6385D9.jpeg (2.10 MB, 2 views)

5551DE02-432E-49BF-8200-13B8CE6385D9.jpeg (2.10 MB, 2 views) 07749E62-3DF2-42EC-BB57-A524FBC62AE3.jpeg (2.81 MB, 3 views)

07749E62-3DF2-42EC-BB57-A524FBC62AE3.jpeg (2.81 MB, 3 views) 756B9C31-F454-4E8E-9154-7D2F193A601F.jpeg (1.73 MB, 2 views)

756B9C31-F454-4E8E-9154-7D2F193A601F.jpeg (1.73 MB, 2 views) 3B2FD861-395D-4E02-BD20-34017390DC04.jpeg (2.86 MB, 2 views)

3B2FD861-395D-4E02-BD20-34017390DC04.jpeg (2.86 MB, 2 views) 62884246-DC0A-4C73-84D6-77A0DD6ECA3F.jpeg (764.8 KB, 2 views)

62884246-DC0A-4C73-84D6-77A0DD6ECA3F.jpeg (764.8 KB, 2 views) FF6F8B13-996D-44B0-A2D2-868F5E996244.jpeg (2.68 MB, 2 views)

FF6F8B13-996D-44B0-A2D2-868F5E996244.jpeg (2.68 MB, 2 views) 63989271-3FED-4066-89FF-2D684BC0FC0B.jpeg (2.28 MB, 0 views) Last edited by 17pathfinder; Today at 05:27 PM . Reason: Added Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules