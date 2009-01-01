 93 Spx & 96 Xp
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: 93 Spx & 96 Xp

  1. Today, 05:25 PM #1
    17pathfinder
    17pathfinder is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Tampa Bay
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1

    93 Spx & 96 Xp

    93 spx original owner
    good shape but could use a carb clean
    odyssey battery

    96 xp
    Novi carbs can’t remember size
    factory pipe spec 2
    micro touch
    red top cable trim
    mds ignition pulse width water comtrol
    umi steering
    odi rogue grips
    r&d 88 nozzle
    ada 39mm head & domes
    stock domes too
    odyssey battery
    aquavein
    beach house sponsoons
    worx trim tabs
    new hydro turf
    new hydro turf seat
    tiny tach
    primer kit
    single gauge hood
    & extra parts

    had oil line crack going to rotary valve & was going to pull edging to replace & don’t really have the time

    triton trailer, has a busted wheel fender weld

    will not separate or part out
    $2500 obo
    Brandon
    352-262-2156
    tampa Bay Area, fl
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by 17pathfinder; Today at 05:27 PM. Reason: Added
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 