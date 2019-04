Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Correct position of 787 High Speed Needles? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 227 Correct position of 787 High Speed Needles? What is the correct position of 787 High Speed Needles?



Have a set of Mikuni carbs that the High Speed needles caps were not secured to the tops of the needle screw.



The manual does not sugest any datum AFAICT?



Where should the needles be adjusted to as a initial starting point?



And the position of the caps should be adhered back on the spline at the 6 O'clock position once the needle is set to its initial position?



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,948 Re: Correct position of 787 High Speed Needles? 0-1/4 turn out How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,429 Re: Correct position of 787 High Speed Needles? Pop that cap off & throw it in the garbage & then close needle.



