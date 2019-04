Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hull paint #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 30 Posts 199 Hull paint Helping a friend build a 650 for his wife and wondering what everyone is using to paint their hulls. Don't want to break the bank, but also want something durable that is going to last. I have a bunch of painting equipment so no problem buying something that doesnt come in a rattle can. Recommendations? He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,883 Re: Hull paint dupont imron or nason which is their lower tier paint. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

