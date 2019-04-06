Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New to the scene, 650sx idle rattle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Garden Grove, Ca Age 36 Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 New to the scene, 650sx idle rattle Live in SoCal, never had a ski but have takin a few rides on them. Ive already learned a bunch reading from PWC Today and appreciate all the info. I just picked up a 1990 650sx. Came stock except for dual cooling. So far I added extended ride plate, installed lanyard switch, finger throttle, grips, bilge and switch, all new hydro turf not installed yet except on hood, blue water line tube, green gas tube and paint.*



So I started it this weekend, second time starting (didnt have the hose connection spliced in yet to run longer than few seconds) and it idled and reved great but after about a min or so it started a rattle vibration idle but is fine at revs. Is this normal? Thank you for any info. Heres a video



20190406_210401.jpg

20190428_185918.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,934 Re: New to the scene, 650sx idle rattle The rattle sounds like the common pump rattle to me. Its pretty normal but can be lessened with new pump and bulkhead bearings as well as putting some silicon in the driveshaft splines when inserting it into the impeller. When you first revved the motor, it seemed to move a lot, might have a broken motor mount.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-91 300SX -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-91 300SX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules