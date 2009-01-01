 Js440 cdi replacement?
  Today, 07:41 AM #1
    Bradyboyz
    Bradyboyz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    Auckland NZ
    Age
    41
    Posts
    2

    Js440 cdi replacement?

    Anyone tried using a non pwc cdi igniter? Like my pic example? Would like to know specs on 89 js440 cdi also if anyone is able to advise. Many thanks
  Today, 11:54 AM #2
    restosud
    restosud is online now
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,881

    Re: Js440 cdi replacement?

    this is just a coil.
    the oem igniter is a lot more involved than that
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
