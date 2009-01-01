Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js440 cdi replacement? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Auckland NZ Age 41 Posts 2 Js440 cdi replacement? Anyone tried using a non pwc cdi igniter? Like my pic example? Would like to know specs on 89 js440 cdi also if anyone is able to advise. Many thanks Attached Images 81ECAC0B-9F17-42BD-8ABB-E8A38709F637.png (423.5 KB, 5 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,881 Re: Js440 cdi replacement? this is just a coil.

