Js440 cdi replacement?
Anyone tried using a non pwc cdi igniter? Like my pic example? Would like to know specs on 89 js440 cdi also if anyone is able to advise. Many thanks
Re: Js440 cdi replacement?
this is just a coil.
the oem igniter is a lot more involved than that
