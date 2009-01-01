 Jetting help
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Jetting help

  1. Today, 12:13 AM #1
    Darian282
    Darian282 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Dallas tx
    Posts
    3

    Jetting help

    nyone have any recommendations for my setup. Running 62t cases with 61x cylinder bored to 84mm, 44mm dual oem carbs, stock manifold with crossover blocked, stock f/a with 2 screens, 180psi, 93 octane, sea level, factory pipe manifold with a 650sx exhaust thats been dried out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:02 AM #2
    Darian282
    Darian282 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Dallas tx
    Posts
    3

    Re: Jetting help

    anyone have any recommendations for my setup. Running 62t cases with 61x cylinder bored to 84mm, 44mm dual oem carbs, stock manifold with crossover blocked, stock f/a with 2 screens, 180psi, 93 octane, sea level, factory pipe manifold with a 650sx exhaust that’s been dried out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 