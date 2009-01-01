Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jetting help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Dallas tx Posts 3 Jetting help nyone have any recommendations for my setup. Running 62t cases with 61x cylinder bored to 84mm, 44mm dual oem carbs, stock manifold with crossover blocked, stock f/a with 2 screens, 180psi, 93 octane, sea level, factory pipe manifold with a 650sx exhaust thats been dried out #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Dallas tx Posts 3 Re: Jetting help anyone have any recommendations for my setup. Running 62t cases with 61x cylinder bored to 84mm, 44mm dual oem carbs, stock manifold with crossover blocked, stock f/a with 2 screens, 180psi, 93 octane, sea level, factory pipe manifold with a 650sx exhaust that’s been dried out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules