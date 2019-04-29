Might as well off to someone that will use. Been holdin on to her for my kids but there Yamaha base these days. So here you kaw guys go. Was a race ski with a 650 in her last time on water. 7 yrs ago. Sellin whole will not part. Pretty much everything thing you see minus the ebox. Everything else is included. 94 and have the title like to see $1,200 out of her. No cracks or repairs very nice hull...Will crate an ship on buyers dime. Text is best to reach me 5179371517
