Hello guys. Im new to this forum but not so new to the pwc world. I have had this Seadoo Xp since i baught it from the dealer in 1996. I rode it until 1999. Then my brother in law, who worked in a dealer as a mechanic, did some work to it. From what i remember, i think he polished & ported the exhaust & intakes, deleted the oil pump, & redesigned the cooling pattern or something like that. He also moved the overheat sensor to the middle of the head instead of to the side. I rode it like this for about a year or so, the last time i renewed the registration was in 2000. Since thenthe ski has not been started. Last year before the 4th of july weekend i decided to try & get it to work. I got a new battery, new key, rebuild the carbs, &removed & cleaned the gas tank. I put in some fresh mixed gas & tried to start it. It would not start or turn over. So i removed the plugs & it turns over just fine. The mag piston throws out so much oil & the pto side is dry. So about 2 weeks ago i decided to remove the heads. I noticed that the Mag piston picks up oil on the way down but the pto side doesn't. I tried attaching pictures not sure whats going on. Please help me start this ski to see if my kids can ride it this summer. Thanks to everyone in advance.

