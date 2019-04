Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 Sea Doo GTX Tuned Pipe Water Leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Dandridge Tennessee Age 63 Posts 6 97 Sea Doo GTX Tuned Pipe Water Leak Last winter I acquired a 97 Sea Doo GTX with 166 hrs on clock. I tried it today for the first time in the water and it performed well for a vessel that had not run in over 7 years. After docking, I looked inside and the bilge has some water in it. It is coming from the Tuned Pipe from what appears to be a freeze plug. Are these replaceable? It does not appear in the service manual. Hopefully, it can be replaced without total tuned pipe replacement. Thanks. There are three types of people in the world:



Those that Make things happen



Those that Watch things happen



Those that say "What happened?"







Be the first kind. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,427 Re: 97 Sea Doo GTX Tuned Pipe Water Leak If the hole is small a tempory repair is JB Weld. To fix it right you have to remove the pipe & have it welded Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules