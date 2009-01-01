Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Who has used a Jet dynamics intake grates for there 750's #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 579 Blog Entries 1 Who has used a Jet dynamics intake grates for there 750's Looking to get a jet dynamics grate for my 96sxi. But been getting some conflicting information. Blowsion recommends number 50(deep deep) and says number 11 is only for sxi pro. But Glen (owner and designer of jet dynamics) says use number 10 or if I plan on doing motor work or add a pipe I should use number 11. So I thought I would see if I can get some reviews and if anybody would share there experience. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 579 Blog Entries 1 Re: Who has used a Jet dynamics intake grates for there 750's Here's the link to the JD intake grate site doesn't specify sxi pro grates

