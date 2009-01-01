Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 951 Woes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 13 951 Woes Good evening all,



I have a 951 carb which I have recently rebuilt. (New sleeves, crank, pistons, rebuilt carb, rebuilt jet pump....everything). Even checked and adjusted combustion volume by using a pipet as suggested in shop manual.



I have built quite a few engines in the past but this one is giving me problems.



Engine idled great in driveway on the hose, idled great in the lake while checking for leaks etc. Ran great for 10-15minutes lots of power, etc... Then the engine began to misfire.



I determined the PTO cylinder was fouling the plug due to water ingestion. (second set of plugs on more lake testing, same experience as above, idled great, lots of power for 10 minutes and then misfires began). When I pulled the plugs on the lake I found some water on PTO side plug.



I cannot find any water leaks anywhere, so I deemed the headgasket to be the problem. Pull the head with the engine in the ski, probably got a tablespoon or so of water into the bottom end in the process .



During head gasket removal the PTO side bolts were too loose, I mean obviously not torqued correctly. I can't understand this, as I am 100% I torqued everything to spec. Torque wrenches have been recently calibrated.



I see no obvious paths of water intrusion on headgasket, although the head does have some pitting from water corrosion.



Current plan:

-Not worry to much about the little bit of water leaked into the bottom end. I have chased it with copious amounts of fogging oil.

-Buy new head gasket

-Check flatness of head

-Reinstall head without removing engine from ski.



Worries:

-Water in bottom end (rust etc on rod bearings -- water through pulse line into carb???)

-Base gasket? (shouldn't be too disturbed although I did cycle engine with head off hoping to pulse the water out.)

-Have I even found source of water leak?



I'm open to suggestions, needless to say I am extremely frustrated at this point. I'm tempted to burn the entire ski. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,424 Re: 951 Woes Head gasket was more than likely your problem.



Start & run get warm cool down retorque. I tend to go a little tighter than torque spec but thats just me...never had a issue.



Dont worry about the small amount of water in the bottom end. Use paper towel to suck it up Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 08:27 PM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,424 Re: 951 Woes Where you at in NC ?? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location NC Posts 13 Re: 951 Woes Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Head gasket was more than likely your problem.



Start & run get warm cool down retorque. I tend to go a little tighter than torque spec but thats just me...never had a issue.



Dont worry about the small amount of water in the bottom end. Use paper towel to suck it up



Any thoughts on the water that spilled on the piston and drained past the rings?



Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Where you at in NC ?? Last edited by highcam; Today at 08:55 PM . #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,424 Re: 951 Woes Dont sweat the water,it will evaporate. Get a new head gasket,I would spray it with cooper coat.



