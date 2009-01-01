Hey guys,
Im trying to replace one of the fittings that is broken on my JS 440s electrical box. A previous owner tried to glue it to fix it by gluing it and it just ended up breaking again. Ive taken the 5 bolts off the front but it wont budge. Im thinking maybe some of the glue may have gotten in between the two halves of the box. Does the box usually open easily after the 5 bolts are taken out or am I missing something? Ive also tried to look at the schematic but I dont see anything. Thanks for your help!
Emily
585747DC-5C98-4BA8-8FAE-EAC5AC7813EA.jpeg