 JS 440 Electrical Box
    EMX
    Jul 2018
    Boise, ID
    3

    JS 440 Electrical Box

    Hey guys,

    Im trying to replace one of the fittings that is broken on my JS 440s electrical box. A previous owner tried to glue it to fix it by gluing it and it just ended up breaking again. Ive taken the 5 bolts off the front but it wont budge. Im thinking maybe some of the glue may have gotten in between the two halves of the box. Does the box usually open easily after the 5 bolts are taken out or am I missing something? Ive also tried to look at the schematic but I dont see anything. Thanks for your help!

    Emily

    585747DC-5C98-4BA8-8FAE-EAC5AC7813EA.jpeg
    BLRider
    Apr 2007
    SE MI
    55
    8,812

    Re: JS 440 Electrical Box

    There are 6 bolts that hold those boxes together - 4 are mounting bolts and are ~50mm and two that tighten from the rear that are ~20mm long.
