Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 440 Electrical Box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Boise, ID Posts 3 JS 440 Electrical Box Hey guys,



Im trying to replace one of the fittings that is broken on my JS 440s electrical box. A previous owner tried to glue it to fix it by gluing it and it just ended up breaking again. Ive taken the 5 bolts off the front but it wont budge. Im thinking maybe some of the glue may have gotten in between the two halves of the box. Does the box usually open easily after the 5 bolts are taken out or am I missing something? Ive also tried to look at the schematic but I dont see anything. Thanks for your help!



Emily



585747DC-5C98-4BA8-8FAE-EAC5AC7813EA.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,812 Re: JS 440 Electrical Box There are 6 bolts that hold those boxes together - 4 are mounting bolts and are ~50mm and two that tighten from the rear that are ~20mm long. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules