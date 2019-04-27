Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 ZXI - Restore #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Illinois Age 25 Posts 83 1100 ZXI - Restore New to me and my first Kawi. This started off as "I'll just clean the hull a bit"



IMG_20190427_135200550.jpg



IMG_20190427_135150597.jpg



The bottom end feels great. I got this for 500$ on a trailer with no titles. Trim works, trim gauge works. It started on the trailer with no issues. Overall pretty happy. I'm going to send the top end to full bore and go through and clean up the ski and replace all that's needed. No CV carbs, 150psi head, dry pipe mod, and timing plate are all on the list before water testing Last edited by Hishman; Today at 05:38 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

