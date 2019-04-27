|
|
-
1100 ZXI - Restore
New to me and my first Kawi. This started off as "I'll just clean the hull a bit"
IMG_20190427_135200550.jpg
IMG_20190427_135150597.jpg
The bottom end feels great. I got this for 500$ on a trailer with no titles. Trim works, trim gauge works. It started on the trailer with no issues. Overall pretty happy. I'm going to send the top end to full bore and go through and clean up the ski and replace all that's needed. No CV carbs, 150psi head, dry pipe mod, and timing plate are all on the list before water testing
