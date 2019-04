Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Nut Size for Handle Pole Stud SXI Pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 45 Nut Size for Handle Pole Stud SXI Pro Hi guys. Anyone know what the correct nut size for this stud is on the handlepole for a 98 SXI Pro?



https://imgur.com/a/d7wNEl1



I have an aftermarket pole and need to secure the stud. Locktite isn't enough, enough riding and the handlebars will loosen up the stud. Ideally a nylon lock nut would solve the issue.



https://imgur.com/a/6tN1NnJ



