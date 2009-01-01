Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What are they worth? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Austin, TX Age 47 Posts 6 What are they worth? Hello PWC Today,



I moved off the lake and selling my jetskis. Just don't get a chance to use them. I was hoping this site might help me with the values.

I have a 2000 SXR-800 all stock is good but not excellent condition. Replaced the battery last spring. Motor clean. What is that ski worth?



2002 SXR-800 which I have heavily modified - GroupK 850, new head(pump gas) light weight charging flywheel, wet pipe, CDI-9R ignition, Pump cone, stainless prop, dual water lines, grate, bars, grips, throttle, hand pole spring, red air cleaners, red fuel and water lines. Motor was painted and inside of hull covered with epoxy recommended on this site. New battery last spring. What is this ski worth?



1999 Ultra 150. new battery this spring, new plugs last spring, Pump bearings and stainless prop replaced last fall, oil lines replaced this spring. On trailer.

2001 Ultra 150. ACA head with pump gas domes, new battery this spring, pump bearings and stainless prop replaced last spring, oil lines replaced this spring. On trailer.

Have receipts for parts and service for Ultra 150's.



Sure appreciate your help.



Thank you,

Eric

FYI, the SXR 800 didnt come out till 2003...

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

