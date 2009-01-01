 WTB: Keihin cdk2 38
  Today, 10:34 AM #1
    candysucker
    WTB: Keihin cdk2 38

    In search of a good working condition cdk2 38mm carb. PM if you have, thanks!

    michael
  Today, 10:59 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB: Keihin cdk2 38

    Top pull X2 jet mate. TS
    Bottom pull sx
    Side pull ? SS
  Today, 11:31 AM #3
    candysucker
    Re: WTB: Keihin cdk2 38

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Top pull X2 jet mate. TS
    Bottom pull sx
    Side pull ? SS
    Bottom pull ideally (going on a 650sx)
