WTB: Keihin cdk2 38
In search of a good working condition cdk2 38mm carb. PM if you have, thanks!
Re: WTB: Keihin cdk2 38
Top pull X2 jet mate. TS
Bottom pull sx
Side pull ? SS
Re: WTB: Keihin cdk2 38
Bottom pull ideally (going on a 650sx)
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Top pull X2 jet mate. TS
Bottom pull sx
Side pull ? SS
