Welcome back to PWC INSIDER Volume 7 Mark Hahn 300 Memorial featuring Team Spanktime, who are part of the WCWCC Race Division. PWC INSIDER was able to sit with Cassius and discuss the mental focus going into a 300 mile continuous race around Lake Havasu. Weather conditions play a huge roll at the beginning of the race with 25 mph winds that will frezze your hands even though you have gloves on. Safety is the 1st priority for everyone involved on and off the water. Experience plays an advantage when trying to win the race. Cassius also was very proud of his pit crew who flawlessly made quick pit stops. They ran into some difficulties when the supercharger hose popped off. They decided to continue to race rather than fixing it and loose time and laps. With a max speed of 48 miles per hour the Yamaha FX was able to finish the .
