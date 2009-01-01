 Fuel cans
Thread: Fuel cans

  Today, 09:00 PM #1
    77sXZX
    77sXZX is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    162

    Fuel cans

    What do you guys use? I have a cheap red one, will that suffice?
  Today, 10:37 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,528

    Re: Fuel cans

    Any fuel container will suffice but i am a fan of Scribner jugs





    But VP jugs are good too.

