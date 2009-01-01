Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What is your insurance? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 162 What is your insurance? I'm wondering how much insurance is going to cost me for a new SuperJet and what company I should go with.



What type of skis do you have, what type of insurance and with who, and how much do you pay for it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: What is your insurance? I cant answer all your questions but I will say at our shop we really like how Progressive deals with us & their customers.

