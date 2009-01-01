|
What is your insurance?
I'm wondering how much insurance is going to cost me for a new SuperJet and what company I should go with.
What type of skis do you have, what type of insurance and with who, and how much do you pay for it?
Re: What is your insurance?
I cant answer all your questions but I will say at our shop we really like how Progressive deals with us & their customers.
