Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2019 SuperJet Manual, Break In Period, maintenance #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 162 2019 SuperJet Manual, Break In Period, maintenance I'm hoping to buy a new SuperJet this week and would like to read the manual before buying so I don't mess anything up.

Does anyone know where I can find it online?



Also, what are the initial steps and routine maintenance that shouldn't be missed? Is it still first 2 fuel fill ups, 25:1 ratio and then 50:1 after? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules