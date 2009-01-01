Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: just bought a 96 gsx and need some help ! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 7 just bought a 96 gsx and need some help ! so ive been reading the forums for months too figure out what pwc to buy and after countless mentions i drove 10 hours and picked up a 96 gsx 800 in decent shape, brought it home, and of course with anything used and after losing the adrenaline of buying something new to me ive found some things "wrong" with it that id like to figure out. first is the vts, it works, you trim up, it stops, but when you trim down, it goes down until the nozzle stops but the motor keep trying to trim down and starts skipping..... what could be the issue ? it has a new vts module but i was told it was an upgraded version. its a black sealed box in the engine bay, could something not be setup right ? the display for the trim on the gauge also shows nothing



2nd he said he did a full rebuild on the engine, i was checking something and noticed you can rock the engine slightly back and fourth, looks like maybe he used a longer bolt and it bottomed out before it could hold the engine onto the mount snuggly, but for reference should they have any play at all ?



3rd but not really, any other small things i should look for before ridding ? carbs have been rebuilt, only gray lines left is the one fuel line from the tank to the filter and filter to a joiner near the carb, jet pump has new oil and wear ring is good, i thought i knew everything to check for but i guess not, so anything helps, its my first go at owning a pwc but im not new at wrenching on toys #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,417 Re: just bought a 96 gsx and need some help ! I am not a fan of the "rigging" that you describe & really like the stock setup but they are getting old & harder to find good ones.



Yes on the motor mount bolt...they require very short bolts or add a washer to take up the length.



Ride it & tell us of any problems...good ski if taken care of. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,944 Re: just bought a 96 gsx and need some help ! It probably has one of those "trim fix" getups. Check the wiring for a module spliced in How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules