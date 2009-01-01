Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Ohio Posts 3 Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area Does anyone know of a shop that will work on a 650 SX stand up in the Cleveland area? I recently bought an 89 model and it was running fine right before I bought it but then it stopped starting. The previous owner bought a new solenoid and hooked it up. However, it just smokes now around the box. It appears some of the grounding wires have been burned. I took it to a local PWC shop but they refused to work on it. I am willing to pay for work, just looking for someone that knows how and will.



Thanks,



Jeff Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules