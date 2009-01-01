Does anyone know of a shop that will work on a 650 SX stand up in the Cleveland area? I recently bought an 89 model and it was running fine right before I bought it but then it stopped starting. The previous owner bought a new solenoid and hooked it up. However, it just smokes now around the box. It appears some of the grounding wires have been burned. I took it to a local PWC shop but they refused to work on it. I am willing to pay for work, just looking for someone that knows how and will.
Thanks,
Jeff