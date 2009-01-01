 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please!
  Today, 09:13 PM
gunner12
    gunner12
    gunner12 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie gunner12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    44
    Posts
    7

    2006 RXT engine rebuild info please!

    So I have this ski I bought and really need advice on the rebuild. I have attached pics and want some opinions.
    She spun a bearing on one of the cylinders and the rod was metal to metal. Should I machine all three to a lager size or just the one?
    I am ready to get started!!
  Today, 10:51 PM
Myself
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,318

    Re: 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please!

    If you mean turning the rod journal down undersize then yes just do the one. There's no reason to do all unless it's necessary.
  Today, 11:43 PM
gunner12
    gunner12
    gunner12 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie gunner12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    44
    Posts
    7

    Re: 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please!

    Awesome, I'll gladly ship it off to get it done. No one around here and the Pacific Northwest that I know of turns cranks. What do you think about boring out the cylinders? My two 787s you could go one size up and it would be fine. But these four strokes is a whole nother animal.

