Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Washington Age 44 Posts 7 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please! So I have this ski I bought and really need advice on the rebuild. I have attached pics and want some opinions.

She spun a bearing on one of the cylinders and the rod was metal to metal. Should I machine all three to a lager size or just the one?

I am ready to get started!!

Thanks for the advice!!















0ecdf38da939d6dde257f76af6190b23.jpg645e666ed37733284b9e649f6b23bab6.jpg3406e9fb0dc2418d9922923a1a766428.jpg863878e4a56be15ccf166e3570b75bae.jpga8e608f6010b11d994e0e029718d33b3.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,318 Re: 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please! If you mean turning the rod journal down undersize then yes just do the one. There's no reason to do all unless it's necessary. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Washington Age 44 Posts 7 Re: 2006 RXT engine rebuild info please! Awesome, I'll gladly ship it off to get it done. No one around here and the Pacific Northwest that I know of turns cranks. What do you think about boring out the cylinders? My two 787s you could go one size up and it would be fine. But these four strokes is a whole nother animal.



Sent from my SM-N950U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules