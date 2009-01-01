 Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area
  1. Today, 08:20 PM #1
    Jeff32114
    Jeff32114 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    2

    Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area

    Does anyone know of a shop that will work on a 650 SX stand up in the Cleveland area? I recently bought an 89 model and it was running fine right before I bought it but then it stopped starting. The previous owner bought a new solenoid and hooked it up. However, it just smokes now around the box. It appears some of the grounding wires have been burned. I took it to a local PWC shop but they refused to work on it. I am willing to pay for work, just looking for someone that knows how and will.

    Thanks,

    Jeff
  2. Today, 10:53 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,318

    Re: Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area

    Jeff, join the xh2o forum. That's where all the standup riders are. I'd bet somebody on there lives near you.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  3. Today, 11:12 PM #3
    Jeff32114
    Jeff32114 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    2

    Re: Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area

    Thank you!
