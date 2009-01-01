|
Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area
Does anyone know of a shop that will work on a 650 SX stand up in the Cleveland area? I recently bought an 89 model and it was running fine right before I bought it but then it stopped starting. The previous owner bought a new solenoid and hooked it up. However, it just smokes now around the box. It appears some of the grounding wires have been burned. I took it to a local PWC shop but they refused to work on it. I am willing to pay for work, just looking for someone that knows how and will.
Thanks,
Jeff
Re: Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area
Jeff, join the xh2o forum. That's where all the standup riders are. I'd bet somebody on there lives near you.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: Looking for Stand up JetSki work in the Cleveland area
