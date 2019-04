650 pump shoe for 750/800 pump install. This shoe is an exact replica of a cut off 650 shoe. This mod requires you to modify adapt any intake grate and ride plate of your choice. This is just the shoe I will not field questions on what grate/plate to use that is up to you so do your homework. $75 shipped to the lower 48 USA. I also have some with extended wings to fit Super Chicken and TS to use SXR style intake grate.