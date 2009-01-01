Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location NM Age 58 Posts 4 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off??? Hello,



I posted last night with regard to rebuilding the carbs on this ski. Got it done and the carbs installed. Primed it a couple of times and it burned those off fairly quickly but I could see the fuel filter was indeed filling (wouldn't do that before). About the third prime it kept running and seemed to run good. About when I was going to shut it down (maybe 20 seconds) it started reving even though I was not pulling the throttle. I pulled the lanyard, kept running at the same rev. Pulled the choke, kept running at the same rev (like 5k rpm or 1/4 to 1/2 throttle). I covered the intakes but didn't phase it (didn't stay with that tactic very long). So, I pulled the plug wires. No change, kept running at roughly the same rpm. I was completely confused and ran to get a plug wrench to pull the plugs but then it died. I am not sure why it died. I don't think it seized in that while the cylinder was hot, not very hot or to hot to touch (1st thing I checked).



So, first question is - WTF??????????????? Anyone ever seen this? Makes no sense to me. I would have said it was impossible but it happened. I've seen things diesel but not like that (half thorttle'ish and fairly steady). I did just rebuild the carbs, was careful and don't have any idea if I could have done something wrong to cause that problem.



Any thoughts, or ideas would be appreciated. I'm a at a loss and don't want to start it again until I know I can stop it.



Strange days! #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 1,607 Re: 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off??? Is this ski new to you ? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 3,943 Re: 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off??? lean conditions will cause pre ignition without a need for spark. You have an air leak/fuel blockage/carb issue. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules