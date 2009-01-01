 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off???
    99 GP760 Running with plug wires off???

    Hello,

    I posted last night with regard to rebuilding the carbs on this ski. Got it done and the carbs installed. Primed it a couple of times and it burned those off fairly quickly but I could see the fuel filter was indeed filling (wouldn't do that before). About the third prime it kept running and seemed to run good. About when I was going to shut it down (maybe 20 seconds) it started reving even though I was not pulling the throttle. I pulled the lanyard, kept running at the same rev. Pulled the choke, kept running at the same rev (like 5k rpm or 1/4 to 1/2 throttle). I covered the intakes but didn't phase it (didn't stay with that tactic very long). So, I pulled the plug wires. No change, kept running at roughly the same rpm. I was completely confused and ran to get a plug wrench to pull the plugs but then it died. I am not sure why it died. I don't think it seized in that while the cylinder was hot, not very hot or to hot to touch (1st thing I checked).

    So, first question is - WTF??????????????? Anyone ever seen this? Makes no sense to me. I would have said it was impossible but it happened. I've seen things diesel but not like that (half thorttle'ish and fairly steady). I did just rebuild the carbs, was careful and don't have any idea if I could have done something wrong to cause that problem.

    Any thoughts, or ideas would be appreciated. I'm a at a loss and don't want to start it again until I know I can stop it.

    Strange days!
    Re: 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off???

    Is this ski new to you ?
    Re: 99 GP760 Running with plug wires off???

    lean conditions will cause pre ignition without a need for spark. You have an air leak/fuel blockage/carb issue.
