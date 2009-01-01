Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 GP760 Carbs Carbs question??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location NM Age 58 Posts 1 1999 GP760 Carbs Carbs question??? Hello and thanks for reading.



I am rebuilding the carbs on a 99 GP760 (new to me, would only run on the prime and no fuel was being pumped to the carbs). Got into the carbs and they're pretty clogged up so am fairly sure that's the problem. For the most part I have everything cleaned and blown out and will re-assemble using Mikuni rebuild kits. While not easy was able to figure out most passages and how it worked but have one issue. Each carb has two fuel line nipples coming off of it (and of course the crank case line to the pump plate). I am fairly sure the top ones (as they sit in the ski installed) are the return gas lines for excess fuel and the bottom or lower lines are the fuel (into the carb from the gas tank) lines. Once cleaned I can blow air through everything (all passages) inside the carbs no problem except for through what I think are the fuel return nipples. When I blow into either of them (one on each carb), nothing. The air compresses and no sound until I pull off and the air comes back out. To me, looking inside the carbs, it looks fairly obvious where the passages from the return line nipples go - to a a small hole about a half inch into the carb and is in a cavity or port that includes the needle valve and inline with a larger hole where the fuel comes into the carb via the inlet nipple (which is isolated from the the needle valve and hole I am talking about via a porting cavities and gaskets). I've tried to clean out from the nipple to this small hole but no luck so far.



So, I guess my question is, am I correct and this is indeed the return fuel line nipple and should I be able to blow air into the nipple and have it come out of the hole I described? If so (I can't imagine that when I blow air into that fuel line nipple that it shouldn't come out some where), how do I clean it out? Or am I completely of base here?



Obviously, to answer this someone will have to be very familiar with these Mikuni carbs but, any input would be greatly appreciated!!!



Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,410 Re: 1999 GP760 Carbs Carbs question??? You are correct on every point. Use spray carb cleaner & spray in the return hole some should come out...its a very small hole.



