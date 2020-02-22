Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The Yamaha Mark Hahn 300 presented by Hot Products - The 16th Annual 2020 #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2003 Location Fountain Valley Ca Age 63 Posts 653 The Yamaha Mark Hahn 300 presented by Hot Products - The 16th Annual 2020 16th Annual Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300

Presented by Hot Products USA

Saturday, February 22, 2020 Lake Havasu, Arizona



2020 DATE ANNOUNCED FOR THE IJSBA TEAM ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP



FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA –May 10 2019: Back by popular demand, the racers have spoken and we listened and we are proud to announce The 16th Annual “World’s Longest Continuous PWC Race “announced today by the event Producer Jim Russell, DSM Events owner, and Executive producer Mike Follmer. The 2020 Yamaha IJSBA Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 Mile Team Endurance Race Is Back for a 16th year - Presented by Hot Products USA is all set to launch on Saturday - February 22, 2020 from Crazy Horse Campground in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. The 2019 event attracted teams and riders from 10 Countries around the world and will once again be sanctioned by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA), and it is expected to draw a new record number of teams from around the globe as well as all the top PWC racers from the USA. The Teams will be competing against each other while trying to break the 300 mile record of 4 hour 46 minute and 13 seconds set by the 2016 Mark Hahn Memorial Overall winners Pastorello and Botti of Team Kawasaki France.



For the Sixteenth consecutive year, the race is being held again in the memory of endurance racer Mark Hahn who was instrumental in providing the momentum to keep endurance racing going strong and growing across the country before his untimely death during a PWC race in 2004. The “Team” format features two riders for runabout (sit down) boat teams and up to three riders for a stand-up craft. Solo riders are also welcome to “Ironman” the race on either style of boat, a real test of endurance and stamina reserved for only the true endurance zealots.



“The race is returning to Crazy Horse Campground’s Main Beach site for this very important event”, said Jim Russell, “and the 10-mile course we have approval from the Coast Guard will pit all the teams against the wind, rough water and long runs that this event has become synonymous with.” In addition to all the weather and water conditions all the teams must contend with, they will also be required to make fuel stops, without spilling fuel, and make rider changes several times during the race, while modifying their race strategies as the race progresses. There will be 7 different classes competing on the race course simultaneously, with all the racers competing for the overall title. After the race, each class winning team will be crowned the IJSBA Team Endurance Champion for their respective class. A first-class awards program will feature a sit-down dinner and will once again be held at the Aquatic Center - Rods and Recs room.



“After the gigantic success and worldwide recognition received in the press of the 2019 Hot Products Mark Hahn Memorial - Presented by Yamaha, despite the Cool weather, it is expected that a new record number of entries will come out for the Sixteenth annual event,” Mike Follmer said, “We’re already in high gear making preparations so the 2020 event outshine what we did in 2019 by getting more giveaways and even nicer trophies for the massive awards banquet at the Aquatic Center that will far surpass what we did in 2019. We have on the water still photography and magazine coverage to chronicle the event for the riders. The awards banquet will feature a sit-down dinner for over 300 plus people and over 60 award trophies to be presented to overall and class winners with a host of special awards that will once again surprise their worthy recipients.”



We are very fortunate to have Yamaha Motor Corp USA as the New title sponsor for the 2020 event and Presenting sponsor Hot Products USA and all our many other great sponsors that have helped support this exciting event for now going on 16 years. All of the pre-race attention and planning for the 2020 16th annual IJSBA Yamaha Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 - Presented by Hot Products USA will guarantee that it will surpass the previous 15 years which have been heralded by many as the “Best PWC race on the planet”! Get your teams together and your entry in early to make sure you don’t miss out on this 2020 great experience.



Racers, like last year, we need you to pre-register to insure the event continues. Once again we need a minimum of 40 entries to continue to produce this event. Entry forms and entry information sheets will be released soon for the February 24, 2020 event. Entry forms, race information, updates will be posted on the Mark Hahn Facebook page and web site at: markhahn300.com . Last edited by rossdbos; Today at 01:04 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) DD701 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules