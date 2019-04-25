 kawasaki 1100 starter, cdi, stator, cover, timing adv, gasket, and blockoff
    Cool kawasaki 1100 starter, cdi, stator, cover, timing adv, gasket, and blockoff

    up for grabs!
    front cover ready to go, stator, r&d timing advance, gasket. and Extreem Throttle front block off plate. off of a running motor, no issues. 125. shipped conus.

    mint oem kawi 1100 starter 100.00

    good condition 1100 cdi, 95.00 shipped.

    email me for a faster response.
    thanks for looking

    20190425_134014.jpg

    20190425_134003.jpg

    20190425_134112.jpg
    providing new and used parts & service to the pwc community for over 10 years.
    check out our feedback and buy with confidence!

    PLEASE check out our facebook page and like us for updates and specials!
    http://www.facebook.com/pages/Extree...50813671626944

    We carry ADA, Blowsion, Solas, Protec, R&D,Thrust, Watercross of texas, RHAAS Products and more!

    WE OFFER FULL MACHINE SHOP SERVICES!
    please pm us with your needs or email at extreemthrottle@yahoo.com.

    www.extreemthrottle.com
