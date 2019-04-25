|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
kawasaki 1100 starter, cdi, stator, cover, timing adv, gasket, and blockoff
up for grabs!
front cover ready to go, stator, r&d timing advance, gasket. and Extreem Throttle front block off plate. off of a running motor, no issues. 125. shipped conus.
mint oem kawi 1100 starter 100.00
good condition 1100 cdi, 95.00 shipped.
email me for a faster response.
thanks for looking
20190425_134014.jpg
20190425_134003.jpg
20190425_134112.jpg
Last edited by extreemthrottle; Today at 07:33 AM.
