 Prop ideas for SN SJ 760 swap?
  Yesterday, 09:33 PM
    tehxshizzit
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    H816
    Posts
    83

    Prop ideas for SN SJ 760 swap?

    I just finished swapping a 760 in my SN superjet. I put a B pipe and aftermarket ignition. As you all probably know, the 760 is a mid-top end motor, but I was hoping to get a prop that would help on the low end while keeping my mid-top (impossible i'm sure). I am curious what pitch prop I should run, or any guidance in general would be nice.


    I am not sure what a stock SN prop pitch is, but I also have a 13/18 sola supra sitting around as well. Not sure if that would be good though.


    Thanks.
    Last edited by tehxshizzit; Yesterday at 09:33 PM.
