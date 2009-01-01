I just finished swapping a 760 in my SN superjet. I put a B pipe and aftermarket ignition. As you all probably know, the 760 is a mid-top end motor, but I was hoping to get a prop that would help on the low end while keeping my mid-top (impossible i'm sure). I am curious what pitch prop I should run, or any guidance in general would be nice.





I am not sure what a stock SN prop pitch is, but I also have a 13/18 sola supra sitting around as well. Not sure if that would be good though.





Thanks.