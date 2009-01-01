 98 SXI Pro Carb Kit
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:20 PM #1
    supergoldy1
    supergoldy1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    39

    98 SXI Pro Carb Kit

    Hello, I'm looking for the correct carb kit for a 98 SXI Pro, Keihin CDKII dual carbs. Ebay's compatibility list says it's not a fit...but it seems like it would. Anyone know if this fits my ski?

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-Ke...4f99%7Ciid%3A1

    Or where to buy the right carb kit?

    Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:31 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,928

    Re: 98 SXI Pro Carb Kit

    SXI pro should have dual Mikuni SBNi 40s. If you have CDKIIs this is your best bet https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...eihin-carb-kit
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 