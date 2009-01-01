Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 98 SXI Pro Carb Kit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 39 98 SXI Pro Carb Kit Hello, I'm looking for the correct carb kit for a 98 SXI Pro, Keihin CDKII dual carbs. Ebay's compatibility list says it's not a fit...but it seems like it would. Anyone know if this fits my ski?



https://www.ebay.com/itm/Kawasaki-Ke...4f99%7Ciid%3A1



Or where to buy the right carb kit?



SXI pro should have dual Mikuni SBNi 40s. If you have CDKIIs this is your best bet https://www.watcon.com/fuel-system/c...eihin-carb-kit

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

