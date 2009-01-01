|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
I need a WaveBlaster 2 seat
I am in need of a WB2 seat. I am restoring a 96 WB2 for my daughter. I went to put on a new cover and found out the the plastic base is rotting and cracked. If anyone has anything let me know. Send pics & price to redmondfh@gmail.com.
Thanks,
Ryan & Rylie !
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: I need a WaveBlaster 2 seat
I will check out the condition of one I have this afternoon and get back with you
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules