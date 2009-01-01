Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hydrodoo jetting need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Belgium Age 32 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 Hydrodoo jetting need help Hi everybody! Im new here and from belgium. Can someone help me with my hydrodoo ? He hesitate a little bit from iddle to 1/4. After he goes right to the max! My settings : stock head and exhaust, 89,5 prox piston with new bored cilinder. Stock 46i carbs, carbon tech reeds. Carb setting : 2,5N/S 65gr spring, Ls 95 1 1/2 turn out, HS 167 1/2 out. Its a old race ski, i bougjt it last summer for cheap and i seized a piston because the base gasket was out!!!



thans



